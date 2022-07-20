Jules Kounde is open to the idea of a move to Chelsea FC in part due to his interest in forging a partnership with new Blues signing Kalidou Koulibaly, according to reports.

CBS Sports journalist Ben Jacobs, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that the France international remains a target for Chelsea FC manager Thomas Tuchel despite the signing of Koulibaly in a big-money deal from Napoli last week.

The same article states that Tuchel wants further reinforcements at the back seeing as Chelsea FC lost Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen in free transfers earlier this summer.

According to the same story, the German head coach has earmarked Kounde as his top defensive target despite Koulibaly’s switch from Napoli to Chelsea FC.

CBS Sports reporter Jacobs, according to the article in Metro, is claiming that Kounde is interested in a switch to the south west London side and building a central-defensive partnership with Koulibaly, 31.

The report reveals that the 23-year-old believes he can learn from the experienced Senegal international at Chelsea FC should a switch to the south west London club materialise.

The story also claims that Blues will need to pay in the region of £51m to sign the Sevilla defender in the current transfer window.

Chelsea FC also face competition from FC Barcelona for Kounde as Xavi looks to bring the France international to Camp Nou, according to the report.

The story comes after reports in Spain suggested that Chelsea FC were ramping up their interest in Kounde, who the Blues have been linked with over the last few transfer windows.

Kounde – who has made 11 appearances for France – has scored nine goals in 133 games in all competitions during his three seasons at Sevilla. He netted four goals in 70 games for Bordeaux before that.

A product of the Bordeaux youth system, Kounde made his first-team debut for the French club back in January 2018 and soon established himself as a regular fixture in the side, before earning a move to Sevilla.

