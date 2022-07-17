Chelsea FC have revived their interest in a deal to sign Jules Kounde from Sevilla, according to a report in England.

The Guardian is reporting that the Blues are looking at the France international as a possible recruit to improve Thomas Tuchel’s defence after Chelsea FC lost Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen earlier this summer.

The same article states that Chelsea FC were hoping to secure the signing of Nathan Ake to bring the Netherlands international back to Stamford Bridge but Manchester City have decided against selling the former Bournemouth defender.

According to the same story, the south west London side had agreed terms with Ake but Chelsea FC didn’t meet Manchester City’s asking price for the Dutchman so the potential transfer deal collapsed.

The Guardian is reporting that Chelsea FC are now looking at alternatives and the Blues have returned to a player that was heavily linked with a switch to the FA Cup runners-up last summer in the shape of Kounde.

The newspaper article reveals that the Blues refused to meet Kounde’s £68.4m asking price last summer so the France international ultimately remained at Sevilla for the duration of the 2021-22 La Liga campaign.

Kounde is one of a number of targets for Chelsea FC alongside Paris Saint-Germain centre-half Presnel Kimpembe as the Blues look to further bolster their centre-half options ahead of the impending arrival of Napoli stalwart Kalidou Koulibaly, according to the report.

Kounde has scored nine times in 133 games in all competitions for Sevilla over the past three seasons.

The Blues have already started to bolster their defence this summer and they confirmed the signing of Kalidou Koulibaly, 31, from Napoli on a four-year contract on Saturday morning.

The Senegal captain has become Chelsea FC’s second signing of the summer after they landed Raheem Sterling from Manchester City last week.

“Kalidou Koulibaly is one of the world’s elite defenders and we are delighted to be welcoming him to Chelsea,” said Chelsea FC chairman and co-controlling owner Todd Boehly. “A great leader and an exemplary team player, Kalidou brings a wealth of experience and attributes that will benefit our squad and the club as a whole.”

