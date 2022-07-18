‘We will see’: Rafael Benitez rates new Chelsea FC signing

Rafael Benitez has questioned whether new Chelsea FC signing Kalidou Koulibaly will be a dominant defender in the Premier League.

The Blues completed a £34m deal for the Napoli defender over the weekend to bolster Thomas Tuchel’s defence following the departures of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen.

The Senegal international has long been linked with a move to the Premier League following previous reported interest from Liverpool FC, Manchester City and Manchester United – as well as his new club Chelsea FC.

Koulibaly will be expected to fill the void left by Rudiger after the Germany international completed a free transfer to Real Madrid at the end of last season.

Benitez, who previously managed Chelsea FC in 2012 and 2013, coached Koulibaly during his two-year stint in charge of Napoli between 2013 and 2015 before taking over at Real Madrid.

The Spanish head coach signed Koulibaly in a £6.5m deal from Genk on July 2014 before the Senegal international made 27 appearances under Benitez in his first season in Serie A.

However, Benitez has expressed some of his concerns about Chelsea FC’s new signing in terms of his ability to make the transition from Serie A to the Premier League.

Benitez told The Athletic: “He must improve his concentration at times.

“He can be guilty of losing focus and can be overconfident, but he has been hugely influential at Napoli and people I know and trust have told me that he has been the best centre-back in Italy during this time.

“This season will be the Premier League for him and he could be fine for the way that Tuchel wants to play. He has similarities with Rudiger — he is very good at running with the ball, he’s good with both feet.

“Is he a little bit too nice? We will see what happens at Chelsea. As I said, in Italy he was fine because he was so quick, but I doubt he will be so dominant over here.

“Aerial ability wasn’t his biggest strength but in Italy that mattered a bit less and he was ok.

“It will be interesting to see how that develops in the Premier League but he was always very keen to learn. He spent time with me and my staff after training sessions to work on his heading and improving his technique.”

Koulibaly netted 14 goals in 317 games in all competitions during his eight-season stay in Naples.

The Senegal defender won the Coppa Italia and the Italian Super Cup with Napoli.

The new Chelsea FC signing has been capped 62 times by Senegal.

