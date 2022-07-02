Chelsea FC have received a potential boost in their bid to sign Matthijs de Ligt as Juventus prepare to lower their asking price for the Dutchman, according to a report in England.

The Telegraph, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that the Serie A giants are ready to reduce their valuation of the Netherlands international to offer Chelsea FC some encouragement in their bid to sign the Juventus centre-half.

The same article states that Juventus have already rejected Chelsea FC’s €40m (£34.4m) offer plus Germany international Timo Werner for De Ligt earlier in the summer transfer window.

According to the same story, De Ligt is eager to complete a move to the FA Cup runners-up despite moving to Juventus just two years ago in a big-money deal from Ajax.

The Telegraph goes on to write that the Dutch defender’s desire to move to Chelsea FC is forcing Juventus to reconsider their asking price and subsequently reduce De Ligt’s price tag.

The article reveals that the south west London side are prepared to use Werner or Christian Pulisic as a makeweight in a deal for the highly-rated Netherlands international.

De Ligt moved to Juventus in a €75m deal from Ajax in 2019 after establishing himself as the Dutch club’s captain and helped the Amsterdam outfit to reach the Champions League last four.

The 22-year-old, who has been capped 38 times by the Netherlands national team, has scored eight times in 117 games in all competitions over the past three seasons.

He began his youth career at Ajax and then scored 13 goals in 117 games for the first team before sealing his switch to Turin.

