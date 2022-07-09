Chelsea FC are in “advanced talks” to re-sign Netherlands international Nathan Ake from Manchester City in the current transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Times is reporting that the Blues are closing in on a deal to sign the Dutch centre-half this summer after making progress in talks with the defending Premier League champions over the sale of the 27-year-old.

The same article states that Chelsea FC and Manchester City have reached an “advanced stage” of discussions to leave Ake on the cusp of a return to Stamford Bridge almost five years after the Blues sold the versatile defender.

According to the same story, the two clubs have stepped up negotiations in recent days to resolve Ake’s future as Premier League sides start their pre-season training ahead of the 2022-23 season.

The Times reveal that Ake himself is open to a return to Chelsea FC despite deemed surplus to requirements by the south west London side in 2017 when Antonio Conte was in charge at Stamford Bridge.

The media outlet add that Chelsea FC and Manchester City haven’t agreed a fee but the two clubs are set for further “serious talks” about the sum required to secure Ake’s signature.

Ake has scored three times in 24 games in the Premier League for Manchester City over the past two seasons at the back-to-back champions, playing a bit-part role under Pep Guardiola.

The Dutch defender moved to Bournemouth in a £17m deal from Chelsea FC in 2017 before Ake sealed a £41m transfer to Manchester City in 2020 after the Cherries were relegated.

The defender has netted three goals in 27 games for the Netherlands national team since making his debut back in 2017.

