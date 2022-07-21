Chelsea FC are still working on a deal to sign Presnel Kimpembe but could ultimately miss out on signing the Paris Saint-Germain defender, according to a report in England.

The Evening Standard is reporting that the Blues continue to work on a deal to sign the PSG man as Thomas Tuchel looks to sign defensive reinforcements ahead of the new season.

The same article states that Chelsea FC have been in discussions with the player and PSG about a big-money transfer deal with just weeks to go until the start of the Premier League campaign.

According to the same story, the south west London side are willing to pay around £50m for the experienced PSG defender but it’s unclear whether Kimpembe himself is prepared to move to Stamford Bridge.

The Evening Standard write that the France international is happy at his boyhood club after coming through the ranks at PSG and breaking into the first team in 2014.

The media outlet go on to claim that Kimpembe is very settled in the French capital and this fact could scupper Chelsea FC’s hopes of finalising a deal.

His France team-mate N’Golo Kante and ex-PSG captain Thiago Silva have spoken to Kimpembe about a switch to Chelsea FC, according to the report.

Kimpembe, who has been capped 28 times by France since making his senior international debut in 2018, has scored three times in 221 games in all competitions over the past eight seasons at PSG.

So far this summer, Chelsea FC have recruited Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling and Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly, as well as teenagers Eddie Beach and Omari Hutchinson.

The Blues continued to be linked with a number of new additions, however, with the summer transfer window not set to close until 1 September, after the Premier League season has begun.

