Chelsea FC are set to continue talks with Paris Saint-Germain and Presnel Kimpembe in the hope of striking a deal for the defender, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

The Blues have been linked with a host of defenders in the summer transfer window after Chelsea FC suffered some significant departures at the back during the off season.

Germany international Antonio Rudiger completed a free transfer to La Liga giants Real Madrid, while Danish centre-half Andreas Christensen secured a switch to FC Barcelona.

Chelsea FC were initially linked with Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt but the Netherlands international is set to move to Bundesliga outfit Bayern Munich.

The Blues – who brought in Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli over the weekend – are currently being linked with Sevilla’s versatile defender Jules Kounde but the Frenchman is attracting interest from FC Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.

Kimpembe has emerged as a reported top target for Chelsea FC over the past week as Thomas Tuchel looks to reinforce the centre of his defence ahead of the 2022-23 campaign.

CBS Sports reporter Jacobs revealed that Chelsea FC have a lot of work to do to wrap up a deal for the PSG defender in the coming weeks.

Jacobs wrote on Twitter: “Chelsea will have more Presnel Kimpembe and Jules Kounde talks next week. Personal terms not a guarantee with Kimpembe, who is settled in Paris. Galtier has told Kimpembe it’s his decision even if a fee is agreed. #CFC currently view PSG’s £50m price tag as too high.”

Kimpembe has been an ever-present in the PSG squad since establishing himself as a first-team player in 2014.

The French defender has netted one goal in 152 games in all competitions over the past eight seasons. He has been capped 28 times by the France national team since making his senior international debut four years ago.

