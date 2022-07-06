Sky Sports Reporter: Chelsea FC face FC Barcelona competition for 25-year-old

Chelsea FC are facing competition from FC Barcelona in the race to sign Raphinha from Leeds United this summer, according to Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth.

The Blues have been linked with a number of top Premier League forwards so far this summer as Thomas Tuchel looks to improve his attacking options following Romelu Lukaku’s return to Inter Milan.

Raphinha appears to be facing an uncertain future at Leeds United as the Yorkshire side attempt to fend off interest from a number of Champions League clubs ahead of the new season.

The Brazilian was initially linked with Arsenal but interest from the north London side has seemingly cooled following Gabriel Jesus’ £45m transfer to The Emirates from Manchester City.

But Chelsea FC continue to be linked with 25-year-old after Raphinha scored 11 goals and made three assists to keep Leeds in the Premier League for another season.

However, Sky Sports reporter Sheth has revealed that FC Barcelona have re-entered the race to sign Raphinha despite the Spanish club’s well-documented financial difficulties.

“Chelsea were hopeful of completing a deal to sign him last week,” Sheth told the Transfer Talk podcast on Monday.

“Barcelona are now in talks [to sign Raphinha]. Laporte says Raphinha wants to join them.

“Raphinha’s agent is ex-Barcelona and ex-Chelsea midfielder Deco. I wonder which of these clubs he’s going to be keeping happy by the end of this transfer window. This one should develop further this week.”

Leeds signed Raphinha in a £17m deal from French side Rennes in 2020 after the Brazilian impressed during his brief stint in Ligue 1.

The Brazilian forward has netted 17 times in 67 games in all competitions over the past two seasons at the Yorkshire club.

Raphinha has also been capped nine times by the Brazil national team.

