Chelsea FC eye Serge Gnabry as Raphinha alternative - report

Chelsea FC could look at signing Serge Gnabry from Bayern Munich as an alternative to Raphinha, according to a report

Kieran Beckles
By Kieran Beckles
Wednesday 13 July 2022, 06:00 UK
Bayern Munich forward Serge Gnabry (Photo: Cosmin Iftode / depositphotos.com) Munich forward Serge Gnabry (Photo: )
Bayern Munich forward Serge Gnabry (Photo: Cosmin Iftode / depositphotos.com)

Chelsea FC are considering a swoop for Serge Gnabry as a potential alternative to Raphinha this summer, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mail is reporting that Chelsea FC were hoping to sign Raphinha from Premier League rivals Leeds United but the south west London side appear likely to miss out to FC Barcelona in that particular transfer tussle.

The same article states that the Spanish side have moved ahead of Chelsea FC in the battle for the 25-year-old’s signature despite the Blues making a stronger bid for the playmaker.

According to the same story, Chelsea FC are now having to look at other options in the summer transfer window, including former Arsenal winger Gnabry.

The Daily Mail states that Chelsea FC have entered into “tentative” talks with Bayern about a potential deal for Gnabry ahead of the 2022-23 Premier League season.

The media outlet goes on to explain Chelsea FC owner Todd Boehly is working on a number of potential deals to bolster Thomas Tuchel’s squad ahead of the new campaign.

Chelsea FC will have to pay around £45m to sign Gnabry from Bayern, according to the same report.

Gnabry scored 14 goals and made five assists in 34 appearances in the Bundesliga last season.

The 26-year-old has netted 45 times in 122 games in all competitions over the past four seasons at Bayern. He has also won four successive Bundesliga titles and the Champions League in 2020.

Gnabry netted one goal in 18 games for Arsenal during his spell at the club under Arsene Wenger between 2012 and 2016.

