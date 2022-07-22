Chelsea FC want 20-year-old to replace Cesar Azpilicueta - report

Chelsea FC are looking at RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol as a potential long-term replacement for Cesar Azpilicueta, according to a report in England.

The Sun is reporting that the Blues are weighing up a swoop for the 20-year-old Croatian to replace Azpilicueta as the club captain continues to be linked with a move to FC Barcelona.

The same article points out that Chelsea FC have already signed Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli and Sevilla star Jules Kounde is set to move to Stamford Bridge imminently – but Thomas Tuchel wants a third defensive signing.

According to the same story, the Blues manager is hoping the south west London side can strike a deal for Gvardiol in order to allow Azpilicueta to seek a move away from Chelsea FC.

The Sun state that Chelsea FC are hoping to secure a £7m transfer fee from FC Barcelona for the veteran defender – cash that would help fund a move for the RB Leipzig defender.

Gvardiol scored two goals in 42 appearances in all competitions during his debut season at RB Leipzig in the 2021-22 Bundesliga campaign.

RB Leipzig signed Gvardiol from Dynamo Kyiv in the 2021 summer transfer window and Chelsea FC’s apparent interest represents a chance for the German club to make a quick profit.

He has scored one goal in 10 games for Croatia since having made his senior international debut last year.

Chelsea FC have already signed Koulibaly and Raheem Sterling in the 2022 summer transfer window and the Blues continue to be linked with a number of other potential signings as they eye a title challenge next season.

The south west London side will face Arsenal in their next pre-season friendly in the USA on Saturday night.

