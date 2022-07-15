Chelsea FC have an agreement in place to sign Zak Sturge from Brighton and Hove Albion, according to Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano.

The Blues completed their first signing of the summer transfer window earlier in the week when they announced a deal to bring England winger Raheem Sterling to the south west London club.

Chelsea FC continue to be linked with a host of other potential signings this summer as Thomas Tuchel looks to add further depth to his squad ahead of his second full season in charge.

As well as established first-team players, Chelsea FC are also keeping one eye on the future, according to Romano, and the Blues are now on the verge of wrapping up a deal to bring 18-year-old left-back Sturge to Stamford Bridge from Brighton.

Reports earlier this summer suggested that Chelsea FC were leading the race for the teenager’s signature, and according to the Italian journalist, the deal is now all but done.

Romano took to Twitter to claim that Sturge is now close to officially being named as a Chelsea FC player after he turned down the option of a new deal at The Amex.

Posting on his personal Twitter account, Romano said: “Chelsea are also working on talents for the future. Agreement in place to sign English left back Zak Sturge, as he’s not signing new contract with Brighton.

“The 18-year-old follows Tyler Dibling and Shumaira Mheuka to Cobham.”

An England youth international defender, Sturge made 16 appearances for Brighton in the Premier League U18 league for Brighton last season.

Meanwhile, Chelsea FC will take on Club America in their first pre-season friendly in the USA on Sunday morning.

