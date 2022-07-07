‘Dreams come true’: Robin van Persie sends message to new Man United signing

Robin van Persie has sent a classy message to new Manchester United signing Tyrell Malacia to congratulate him on his transfer to Old Trafford.

The 22-year-old full-back became the Red Devils’ first signing of the summer on Tuesday after they announced a deal believed to be worth around an initial £13m to bring him in from Van Persie’s former club Feyenoord.

Malacia has signed a four-year deal with the Red Devils to keep him at Old Trafford until the summer of 2026, with the option of a further year.

The Netherlands international is not only the club’s first signing of the summer, but also the first acquisition of the Erik ten Hag era at Old Trafford as the new Manchester United boss looks to shape his team ahead of his first season in charge.

Van Persie left Feyenoord to sign for Arsenal back in 2004, with the striker later joining Manchester United and helping to fire them to the Premier League title in the 2012-13 campaign.

And the ex-Manchester United star – who is now a coach at Feyenoord – had plenty of words of encouragement for Malacia after the transfer was officially completed on Tuesday.

Posting a video on Twitter, Van Persie said: “Hey Tyrell, it’s Robin here. I would like to congratulate you on your fantastic move to Manchester United and this big moment in your career.

“You’ve shown that with self-belief, lots of talent and hard work day-in-day-out – and I’ve seen that close by – that dreams come true.

“So to all Red Devils fans, you’re not only getting a very talented full-back but as well a fantastic person. So be nice to him, support him in good times and bad times, he will give absolutely everything for you guys. I’m sure it will be a great connection together.

“On behalf of all Feyenoord fans and people, thanks Tyrell for what you’ve done, for all these years from a young kid when you arrived in the youth academy up until now, up until this fantastic moment.

“You are a true example for the next generation, so thank you very much for all your efforts and all you’ve done for our club and I wish you all the very best. Good luck man.”

In his first interview as a Manchester United player, Malacia revealed that he had previously spoken to Van Persie about his time at Old Trafford before deciding to join the Red Devils.

“I spoke in the past with Robin and I played with him and spoke with him about his experience in Manchester,” said Malacia.

“Yeah, everything [Van Persie said] was good. He says they’re the biggest club and the feeling was good, and he loved it here.”

