Erling Haaland vs Darwin Nunez Stats – Who Is Better?

Erling Haaland and Darwin Nunez both made the headlines after they secured blockbuster moves to the Premier League in the summer of 2022.

The pair are likely to be stars of the Premier League in the seasons to come – but what can we expect from them as they adapt to the rigours of English football?

In this article, we’re going to take a close look at both the Liverpool FC and Manchester City stars to see what the stats say about them as they both aim to light up the Premier League.

Moves To England

Both Haaland and Nunez secured transfers to the Premier League in the summer 2022 off-season.

After months of speculation, Manchester City officially announced the signing of Haaland on 13 June 2022 from Borussia Dortmund in a deal reported to be worth around £51m. The Sky Blues were expected to pay a total in the region of £85.5m when agent fees and other costs were taken into account.

Haaland signed a five-year contract with Manchester City and said: “I want to score goals, win trophies and improve as a footballer and I am confident I can do that here.”

Meanwhile, Nunez signed for Liverpool FC from Benfica a day later, on 14 June 2022. The deal was reportedly a club-record £85m move and the Uruguay international penned a six-year contract with the Merseyside outfit.

Speaking after inking his first deal with Liverpool FC, Nunez said: “It’s a very big club and I hope I can give everything that I’ve got in order to help the team. That’s one of the reasons why I came here to Liverpool – to win trophies and titles. I want to win a lot of trophies at Liverpool.”

How old are Haaland and Nunez?

The pair were born just over a year apart and so fit into a similar age bracket.

Erling Haaland was born on 21 July 2000 and is 22 years old.

Darwin Nunez was born around a year earlier, on 24 June 1999, and is 23 years old.

How tall are Haaland and Nunez?

Both Haaland and Nunez are imposing figures on the football pitch thanks to their heights.

Haaland is taller than Nunez, with the Norwegian standing at 195cm (6ft 5in) tall. Nunez is 187cm (6ft 2in) tall.

What do the stats say about Haaland and Nunez?

Haaland and Nunez boasted some pretty impressive goal-scoring stats from the seasons leading up to their transfers to the Premier League.

In the 2021-22 season, Haaland scored 22 goals and made seven assists in 24 Bundesliga games for Borussia Dortmund as they finished in second in the table behind Bayern Munich. In the 2020-21 campaign, Haaland scored an impressive 27 goals and made six assists in 28 Bundesliga outings.

Meanwhile, Nunez netted 26 goals and made fours assists in 28 league appearances for Benfica in the 2021-22 season to help his side to finish third in the Portuguese league table. In the 2020-21 campaign, Nunez scored six goals and made nine assists in 29 league games for Benfica.

Ahead of their first seasons in the Premier League, Haaland had scored 86 goals in 89 games for Borussia Dortmund, while Nunez had netted 48 times in 85 games for Benfica.

What about their Champions League stats?

Erling Haaland’s Champions League goal-scoring record is very impressive. In the 2019-20 season, Haaland scored an incredible 13 goals and made two assists in 15 Champions League games for Dortmund.

In the following campaign in 2020-21, Haaland netted netted an equally impressive 10 goals and made two assists in eight Champions League outings. His tally made him the top scorer in the Champions League for that season. In 2021-22, Haaland scored three goals in three games in the Champions League.

Darwin Nunez only played one season in the Champions League with Benfica, in 2021-22. That season, he scored six goals in 10 games in the Champions League for the Portuguese club.

Nunez featured in the Europa League for Benfica in the 2020-21 campaign, scoring five goals and making one assist in seven games.

Haaland vs Nunez – Head to head in front of goal

Here are what the goalscoring stats say for both Haaland and Nunez in the three seasons leading up to their moves to the Premier League.

Haaland vs Nunez – Total club goals scored per season in all competitions

• 2019-20 season:

Haaland – 16 goals

Nunez – 16 goals

• 2020-21 season:

Haaland – 41 goals

Nunez – 14 goals

• 2021-22 season:

Haaland – 29 goals

Nunez – 34 goals

• Total:

Haaland – 86 goals

Nunez – 64 goals

What club trophies have they won?

Haaland was part of the Borussia Dortmund team that won the DFB-Pokal in the 2020-21 campaign, scoring three goals in four games in the competition.

Prior to his move to Dortmund, Haaland won the Austrian Bundesliga twice (in 2018–19 and 2019–20) and also lifted the Austrian Cup in 2018–19 with Red Bull Salzburg.

Nunez, meanwhile, was yet to win a trophy in Europe when he signed for Liverpool FC. However, he did win the Uruguayan Primera Division twice, in 2017 and 2018, with his former club Penarol.

He also finished as a runner-up with Benfica in the Taca de Portugal in 2020–21 and Taca da Liga in 2021-22.

What about their international form?

Erling Haaland made his senior international debut for Norway back in September 2019 against Malta. He netted his first international goal for Norway in September 2020 against Austria.

Since then, and as of July 2022, Haaland has scored 20 goals in 21 games for Norway in all competitions.

Meanwhile, Darwin Nunez made his senior international debut for Uruguay in October 2019 in a friendly match against Peru and scored his first goal for his country in the same game.

Since then, and as of July 2022, Nunez has netted two goals in 11 games for his country.

How do their social media followings compare?

At the time of writing, Erling Haaland had 17.43m followers on Instagram. Meanwhile, Darwin Nunez had 1.64m followers on Instagram.

On Twitter, Haaland had 2.2m followers, while Nunez had 387k followers.

On Facebook, Haaland had 13m followers, and Nunez did not have an official Facebook page.