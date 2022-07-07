Chelsea FC are poised to sign Raheem Sterling in a £45m deal from Manchester City, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The 27-year-old England international has been strongly linked with a move to Stamford Bridge over the last few weeks after doubt emerged about his future at The Etihad under Pep Guardiola.

Widespread reports in the British media on Wednesday claimed that Sterling had agreed personal terms with Chelsea FC ahead of his proposed move from Manchester City as he closes in on a move to the south west London club.

According to Romano, Sterling has now agreed terms that will make put him amongst the best-paid players at Chelsea FC when the move does go through.

The Italian journalist also claim that Manchester City and Chelsea FC are now on the verge of reaching an agreement over a fee for the attacker, with the Blues expected to pay in the region of £45m to land the former Liverpool FC man.

Posting on his personal Twitter account, Romano said: “Raheem Sterling accepted Chelsea as future destination weeks ago after direct talk with [Thomas] Tuchel – and personal terms fully agreed, he’ll be among best paid players.

“Chelsea and City, set to agree final fee around £45m and then it will be completed.”

In a later separate tweet on Thursday morning, Romano added: “Chelsea will be in direct contact with Manchester City today in order to complete Raheem Sterling deal. Fee almost agreed around £45m guaranteed plus add-ons, same as Gabriel Jesus to Arsenal.

“Personal terms fully agreed, Tuchel already had direct talks with Sterling.”

Sterling has been one of Manchester City’s top performers since having signed for the Citizens from Liverpool FC back in 2015. In total, he has scored 131 goals in 339 games for City, helping them to win four Premier League titles.

