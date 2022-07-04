Jamie Carragher makes prediction about Mo Salah at Liverpool FC

Jamie Carragher is tipping Mohamed Salah to continue his fine form for Liverpool FC well into his thirties after the forward signed a new contract with the Reds this summer.

The 30-year-old finally ended the relentless speculation about his future last week by penning a new deal to keep him at the club until the summer of 2025.

Salah has been one of Liverpool FC’s standout performers over the last few years, with the Egypt international having scored 156 goals in 254 games for the Reds since his move to Anfield from AS Roma in the summer of 2017.

Last season, the forward scored 23 goals in 35 Premier League games as Liverpool FC ended up as runners-up in the title race behind Manchester City.

Former Liverpool FC legend Carragher feels that Salah’s professional attitude both on and off the pitch means that he has plenty of years of top form still to offer the Merseyside outfit.

Speaking in an interview with Sky Sports, Carragher said: “The way he looks after himself, I think he can be like a Cristiano Ronaldo, still getting goals in the Premier League.

“The way Salah leads his life, I think there is a good chance over the next three years you will see no sort of drop-off in terms of his numbers.

“Salah is already a Liverpool legend and if he’d moved on in 12 months he’d have still been a legend.

“What players like him, Alisson, [Virgil] van Dijk, [Sadio] Mane, how they’ve changed the face of Liverpool Football Club along with the manager means they will all be legends no matter when they move on for the club and for whatever reason they move on from the club.

“I think the supporters are very thankful for what these players have given. Salah will finish his time in the top five or six players ever to have played for the club.

“He’s certainly in Liverpool’s best-ever 11 and there’s no doubt that right now he’s a Liverpool legend and hopefully he can enhance that reputation over the next three years.”

Salah’s best season for Liverpool FC to date came in the 2017-18 campaign, when he netted 44 goals in 52 games for the Reds. He has scored 31 goals in all competitions in both of the last campaigns.

Liverpool FC will kick off their Premier League title challenge when they take on Fulham away from home on the opening weekend of the campaign.

