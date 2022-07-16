Paul Merson predicts where Liverpool FC, Chelsea FC will finish next season

Manchester City, Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC will make up the Premier League’s top three next season, according to Paul Merson.

Liverpool FC will be looking to push Manchester City all the way in the Premier League title race again next season as the Reds look to go one better than last term, after they finished just a point behind Pep Guardiola’s champions.

The Merseyside outfit have already bolstered their squad with a number of new additions this summer, including Uruguay attacker Darwin Nunez and Fulham winger Fabio Carvalho. The Reds, who have lost Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich, have also tied down Mohamed Salah to a new contract this summer.

Manchester City have also strengthened however, most notably with the addition of Norway superstar Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund.

Chelsea FC, meanwhile, kicked off their summer spending last week with the signing of Raheem Sterling from Manchester City.

Former England and Arsenal midfielder Merson believes that Manchester City will win the title for the third straight season next term, and but he is tipping the race to be close and says Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC will be right behind the Citizens.

Writing in his column for Sportskeeda, Merson said: “I think Manchester City will win the Premier League, but I have to say it’s not as much of a foregone conclusion as others make it out to be.

“Erling Haaland’s arrival is obviously a massive boost for Pep Guardiola, but it’s not the end of it with Liverpool still very much in the running.

“The only worry for Liverpool is that they’ve lost an unbelievable player in Sadio Mane, who scored big goals for them over the years.

“They’ll have to rely on Darwin Nunez to settle as quickly as Luis Diaz did, which is obviously a long shot because the Colombian took to English football like a duck to water. If Jurgen Klopp can get Nunez firing immediately, it’ll be tight once again, but if that doesn’t happen, I think Manchester City should win the Premier League.

“Chelsea could be in the title race too with a couple of smart additions, but they’ll have to be consistent over the course of 38 games. Raheem Sterling will give them a massive lift – he’s a talented footballer who can play anywhere across the frontline as we’ve seen over the years for club and country.”

Merson added: “Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea pick themselves as the top three in whatever order and I’d be shocked if anything else were to happen.”

Chelsea FC have not won the title since their triumph under Antonio Conte back in 2017, while Liverpool FC last lifted the Premier League trophy in the 2019-20 campaign.

Manchester City, meanwhile, are looking to land their fifth Premier League title under Pep Guardiola.

