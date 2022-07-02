Paul Merson has praised Liverpool FC for their signing of Fabio Carvalho from Fulham, describing the teenager as a “top talent” following his transfer from Fulham.

The 19-year-old is one of three new signings to have arrived at Anfield so far this summer after the Merseyside club wasted no time in kicking off their spending ahead of the new season.

Winger Carvalho is not likely to be an instant starter in the Liverpool FC line-up considering the attacking talent at Jurgen Klopp’s disposal at Anfield, but he is sure to be a solid addition to the Reds’ squad.

Last season, the Portugal Under-21 international impressed for Fulham in the Championship, scoring 10 goals and making eight assists in 36 league games for the Cottagers to help them top the table and secure their return to the Premier League.

Former Arsenal star Merson has been impressed with Liverpool FC’s transfer business this summer and he is tipping Carvalho to turn out to be an excellent signing for the Merseyside outfit.

Writing in a column rating his top signings of the transfer window so far, Merson told Sportskeeda: “Fabio Carvalho is not someone who will start from week one for Liverpool, but this guy is a top talent and played a big role in Fulham’s promotion bid last season.

“Jurgen Klopp just makes players better and I personally like his eye for talent. He did something similar with Harvey Elliott last season and the kid was playing unreal football before his injury against Leeds United, so I expect Carvalho to play an important role for Liverpool.

“I think this is the kind of signing other managers might look at and think, ‘Why didn’t we get him?’ because he’s a fantastic talent. I’m not sure, but my best guess is that Carvalho will start off as an attacker before eventually being transitioned into midfield.

“You look at the likes of Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara and realize that Liverpool’s midfield is running on its last legs, so I’m sure there’s some kind of succession plan already in place.”

Born in Torres Vedras, Portugal, Carvalho started his youth career at Benfica before moving to Fulham’s academy back in 2013. He initially represented England at Under-16, Under-17 and Under-18 level before switching to play for Portugal’s Under-21s.

Carvalho could make his first Premier League appearance for Liverpool FC when the Reds take on his former club Fulham on the opening weekend of the season at Craven Cottage.

