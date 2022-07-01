Liverpool FC urged to resolve Mo Salah’s future to avoid ‘unacceptable’ situation

Jamie O’Hara has told Liverpool FC to do what they can to resolve what could end up as an “unacceptable” situation regarding Mohamed Salah’s future at the club.

The Egypt international’s situation at Anfield has been a talking point over the last few months as the clock ticks down on his current deal with the Merseysiders.

Salah’s contract at Anfield is set to expire at the end of next season, meaning that he could potentially leave on a free transfer if no agreement is struck before then.

Liverpool FC have already seen star man Sadio Mane leave to join Bayern Munich this summer, and losing Salah on a free transfer next year would be an “unacceptable” loss for the Reds, according to former midfielder O’Hara.

Speaking in an interview with talkSPORT, as quoted by The Daily Mail, O’Hara said: “He’s (Salah) going into the final year of his contract, still hasn’t signed a new deal, you’ve seen (Sadio) Mane leave.

“Now they recouped their money with Mane – good bit of business. He’d been at the football club, wanted to go in the end for whatever reasons, which will come out but I’m sure it was down to money.

“Now Salah could go on a free – that is unacceptable. Liverpool have set the benchmark for how to do business as a football club and they’ve done it brilliantly. But they’ve got to get this sorted out because Mo Salah cannot leave that football club on a free.”

Salah has remained coy when quizzed about his future in recent weeks. Before the Champions League final defeat by Real Madrid, the 30-year-old said that he would definitely be staying at Anfield for next season.

“I am just focused on the team and don’t want to talk about my contract,” Salah said back in May in the lead-up to the final. “But I am staying next season for sure, that’s for sure.”

Liverpool FC will be keen not to lose a player who scored 23 goals and made 13 assists in the Premier League last season on a free transfer next year. As things stand, though, Salah would be free to discuss terms with foreign clubs as early as January next year.

In total, Salah has scored 156 goals in 254 games for Liverpool FC since joining from AS Roma back in 2017.

