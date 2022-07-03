‘I’m so excited’: Mohamed Salah can’t wait to play with summer Liverpool FC signing

Mohamed Salah has revealed his excitement at the prospect of lining up with new Liverpool FC signing Darwin Nunez next season after penning his new contract with the Reds.

Salah ended months of speculation about his future on Friday by signing a new three-year deal with the Merseyside club to keep him at Anfield until the summer of 2025.

The Egypt international’s situation at Anfield had been a constant talking point over the last few months after he was linked with a move away from the club as the clock ticked down on his previous contract, which was due to expire next summer.

However, the forward has now penned a new deal – reported to be worth more than £350,000 per week – to keep him at Liverpool FC for the foreseeable future.

Salah is set to link up with new Liverpool FC signing Nunez next season following the Uruguay international’s switch to Anfield from Benfica early on in the transfer window.

And the 30-year-old has admitted that he is relishing the chance to play with Nunez next season as Liverpool FC aim to challenge for the Premier League title once again.

Asked about Nunez coming in at Liverpool FC and Sadio Mane’s exit to Bayern Munich in the summer transfer window, Salah replied: “I am so excited, I want to play with him. He had a good season and played good against us, home and away [for Benfica].

“Also, Sadio has left and I am going to miss him. He had great seasons with the club, so I wish him all the best. I wish Darwin all the best too to score many goals for us.”

Asked about his decision to renew his contract with the Premier League runners-up, Salah added: “I feel great and [I am] excited to win trophies with the club. It’s a happy day for everyone.

“It takes a little bit of time, I think, to renew, but now everything is done so we just need to focus on what’s next.”

Salah and Nunez could line up for the first time in the Premier League when the Reds – who finished second in the table behind Manchester City last term – take on Fulham away from home on the opening weekend of the season.

