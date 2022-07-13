Paul Merson names the signing Liverpool FC are ‘crying out for’

Liverpool FC are “crying out” for a new midfield signing this summer, according to former Arsenal star Paul Merson.

The Reds were quick to kick off their summer spending at the start of the transfer window, with the Merseyside outfit having moved fast to bring in Darwin Nunez, Calvin Ramsay and Fabio Carvalho.

Liverpool FC also moved to resolve the future of star front man Mohamed Salah, who this month signed a new three-year contract with the Merseyside outfit.

Jurgen Klopp is likely to have been pleased by Liverpool FC’s swift and decisive action in the transfer window as the German looks to steer the Reds to another Premier League title challenge next season.

However, despite the club’s fast work in the summer window so far, former Arsenal and England star Merson feels that the Reds are short in midfield and claims that a move for a player such as Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham would make sense.

Writing in his column for Sportskeeda, Merson said: “I think Liverpool are crying out for a midfield player. I don’t think their midfield is strong enough. Jude Bellingham is a good player, and I think he would be a great signing.

“Liverpool are currently relying solely on their full-backs for energy. Thiago’s not a box-to-box midfielder, and Jordan Henderson is another year older. They need legs in midfield, and Jude Bellingham could be that box-to-box presence for the side.”

Merson also stated his belief that the Reds have taken a risk by allowing star attacker Sadio Mane to leave the club and join Bayern Munich this summer.

Mane, 30, netted 16 goals and made two assists in 34 Premier League games for the Reds last season as they finished second behind champions Manchester City.

“They’re taking a big chance by letting Sadio Mane leave the club,” Merson continued. “He’s scored big goals for Liverpool. If Darwin Nunez doesn’t settle in quickly, Liverpool’s title race could be over in a New York minute! They came back and closed the gap with City last season, but they still didn’t win the Premier League, did they?

“Both Liverpool and Nunez need to hit the ground running in August. The other teams didn’t know Luis Diaz when he first joined Liverpool – they’ll have plans in place to stop him now. I’m a bit worried for Liverpool at the moment.”

