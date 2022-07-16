Liverpool FC are aiming to beat Manchester United to the signing of Ajax winger Antony this summer, according to a report in Brazil.

Brazilian media outlet Yahoo Esporte, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that the Reds are looking to further bolster Jurgen Klopp’s attack following Sadio Mane’s departure to Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich earlier this summer.

The same article states that Liverpool FC are looking at Antony as a potential recruit to add more flair and width to Klopp’s team ahead of the 2022-23 Premier League season.

According to the same story, Manchester United are also interested in the Brazilian winger after the 22-year-old performed impressively under Erik ten Hag at Ajax in the past two campaigns in the Dutch top flight.

Yahoo Esporte go on to write that the Red Devils aren’t prepared to meet Ajax’s £69m asking price for the Brazil international – and that may leave the door ajar for Liverpool FC to swoop in and sign Antony this summer.

The media outlet claims that the Reds are already in negotiations with the Dutch side about signing the former Sao Paulo winger this summer in what would be a major coup for Liverpool FC over their bitter rivals.

Manchester United failed with a £51m offer for Antony earlier this summer, according to the report.

Yahoo Esporte add that Antony is keen to reunite with Ten Hag at Manchester United with his team-mate Lisandro Martinez closing in on a move to Old Trafford.

Antony has scored 23 times in 79 games in all competitions in the past two seasons. He made his senior debut for Brazil last year and has scored two goals in nine games for his country since then.

The attacker has won two Dutch league titles – both under Ten Hag – since his switch to the Netherlands outfit from Sao Paulo in February 2020.

So far, Liverpool FC have signed Darwin Nunez, Calvin Ramsay and Fabio Carvalho this summer as they aim to challenge for the Premier League title once again next season.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip