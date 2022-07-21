Liverpool FC have submitted an enquiry to Ajax about the possibility of signing Antony in the summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

Website Football Insider is reporting that the Reds are interested in a swoop to sign the Brazilian forward to bolster Jurgen Klopp’s attacking options.

The same article states that Liverpool FC have contacted the Eredivisie giants about a deal for Antony as the Merseyside outfit eye their fourth signing of the summer.

According to the same story, Ajax would be looking to secure a transfer fee in the region of £59m for Antony after his impressive performances in the Dutch top flight.

Football Insider claim that the Reds are unlikely to match Ajax’s asking price for Antony seeing as the Merseyside outfit have already spent a club-record fee on Uruguay international Darwin Nunez this summer.

The report says that Manchester United are also interested in the South American forward after Antony spent two years under Erik ten Hag’s management at the Amsterdam side.

Antony scored eight goals and made four assists in 23 games in the Dutch top flight last term.

The 22-year-old moved to Ajax in an £18.2m deal from Brazilian side Sao Paulo in 2020 after netting six goals in 52 games in all competitions in his native country.

Liverpool FC, who finished second and a point behind champions Manchester City last term, have signed Nunez, Calvin Ramsey and Fabio Carvalho in the summer transfer window so far.

The Reds have also tied Mohamed Salah down to a new contract this summer, but saw star attacker Sadio Mane leave to sign for Bayern Munich.

