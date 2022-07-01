Borussia Dortmund will only consider an offer of £103m for Jude Bellingham amid interest from Liverpool FC, Manchester United and Real Madrid, according to a report in Germany.

German media outlet Bild, as quoted by the Daily Mail, is reporting that the 19-year-old is being targeted by Liverpool FC, Manchester United and Real Madrid following his impressive performances in the Bundesliga.

The same article states that the trio are looking to test Dortmund’s resolve in 2023 rather than submitting a bid in the 2022 summer transfer window.

According to the same story, the German side have made it clear that they won’t entertain any bids for the England international unless they eclipse the £100m mark.

The report reveals that Bellingham doesn’t have a contract release clause in his current deal so Dortmund are in a strong position to keep the central midfielder.

Sport Bild explain that Dortmund are content to name their price in the hope of deterring any potential offer for one of the most-exciting midfield prospects in European football.

The story adds that Bellingham is of particular interest to Liverpool FC and Manchester United as the two English clubs look to bolster their respective squads with homegrown talent.

Bellingham scored three times and made eight assists in 32 games in the Bundesliga last term.

Dortmund signed Bellingham in a £25m deal from Birmingham in 2020 – and he has scored 10 goals in a total of 90 appearances for the German club since his move. He has been capped 15 times by England since having made his senior international debut back in 2020.

