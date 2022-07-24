Fabrizio Romano: Liverpool FC asked Borussia Dortmund about Jude Bellingham

Liverpool FC asked about signing Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund in June, according to Italian transfer expert and reporter Fabrizio Romano.

The Reds have been linked with a move to sign a new central midfielder this summer seeing as Jordan Henderson is 32 and the England international faced some injury problems last term.

Jurgen Klopp has Henderson, Fabinho, Naby Keita, Thiago Alcantara and James Milner as his primary options in the middle of the park.

But Liverpool FC are thought to be keeping an open mind about bringing in a new central midfielder if the right opportunity arises.

The six-time European champions have been linked with a swoop for Bellingham a number of times throughout the 2021-22 season.

Yet Liverpool FC have only signed Benfica striker Darwin Nunez, Aberdeen right-back Calvin Ramsay and Fulham teenager Fabio Carvalho in the summer transfer window.

A report in Portugal on Friday suggested that the Merseyside outfit were interested in swoop to sign Sporting Lisbon midfielder Matheus Nunes.

Italian transfer expert Romano revealed that the Reds did ask about Bellingham in June but Liverpool FC didn’t end up making a move for the English midfielder.

Romano wrote on Twitter: “No bid or negotiations for Matheus Nunes to Liverpool, as things stand. Nothing has changed around this deal.

“Liverpool asked for Jude Bellingham in June, but it was impossible deal – not even a negotiation, as Dortmund consider him ‘untouchable’ this summer.”

Bellingham scored three goals and made eight assists in 32 games in the Bundesliga last season.

The 19-year-old moved to Borussia Dortmund in a £25m deal from Birmingham City in 2020.

