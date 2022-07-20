Liverpool FC are thinking about Rennes forward Martin Terrier as a potential long-term replacement for Roberto Firmino, according to a report in France.

French outlet l’Equipe, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that the Reds are interested in the 25-year-old following his impressive performances for Rennes in the 2021-22 campaign.

The same article states that the Merseyside outfit are evaluating their options as Firmino continues to run down his contract at Liverpool FC.

According to the same story, the Brazilian forward has less than 12 months left to run on his current deal so Firmino could leave on a free transfer next summer.

L’Equipe claim in their report that Liverpool FC reckon Terrier could be a player capable of replacing Firmino once the South American forward leaves Anfield.

The French newspaper state the Reds haven’t entered into negotiations with Firmino over a new deal to leave his long-term future at Liverpool FC in doubt.

The story goes on to claim that Firmino is likely to be allowed to become a free agent at the end of his current deal in 2023.

Terrier netted 21 times in 37 games in all competitions last season but the Rennes striker is still awaiting his first call-up to the France national team. He has scored seven goals in 13 games for France’s Under-21 side.

Rennes signed Terrier – who came through the Lille youth system – in a €12m deal from Lyon in the 2020 summer transfer window. In total, he has scored 30 goals in 84 games for Rennes over the last two seasons.

Liverpool FC have already bolstered their attacking options with the signing of Darwin Nunez from Benfica in the current transfer window, before Sadio Mane left to join Bayern Munich.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip