Liverpool FC aren’t preparing an opening offer for Sporting Lisbon midfielder Matheus Nunes despite reports coming from Portugal, according to Liverpool Echo reporter James Pearce.

The Reds have already been active in the 2022 summer transfer window with the marquee signing of Darwin Nunez in a £67.5m deal from Benfica.

Liverpool FC have also wrapped up deals for teenagers Fabio Carvalho and Calvin Ramsay to add further depth to Jurgen Klopp’s squad ahead of the new Premier League season.

But the Merseyside outfit continue to be linked with a number of central midfielders, including Borussia Dortmund and England international Jude Bellingham.

Correio da Manha reported on Friday morning that Liverpool FC were interested in signing Nunes amid apparent interest from Chelsea FC and Manchester City.

The Portuguese media outlet went on to claim that Liverpool FC have made the Sporting midfielder one of their top priorities in the remaining weeks of the summer transfer window.

However, Liverpool Echo reporter Pearce took to Twitter at Friday lunchtime to refute those claims, rubbishing the suggestion that the 19-time English champions could sign the Portuguese starlet.

Pearce wrote on Twitter: “Told that talk of Liverpool FC bidding for Sporting’s Matheus Nunes is nonsense. Club’s stance unchanged regarding summer business. No plans to strengthen midfield further in this window.”

Nunes has scored seven times in 99 appearances in all competitions since moving to Sporting Lisbon in a €500,000 deal from Estoril in January 2019.

The 23-year-old has been capped eight times by Portugal and has scored one goal four his country since having made his senior international debut last year.

