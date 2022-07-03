Gossip

Liverpool FC reveal stance on signing Ousmane Dembele - report

Liverpool FC have made a decision about the possibility of signing Ousmane Dembele from FC Barcelona, according to a report

Kieran Beckles
By Kieran Beckles
Sunday 3 July 2022, 07:00 UK
Ousmane Dembele
Ousmane Dembele (Photo: Vitalii Kliuiev / depositphotos.com)

Liverpool FC won’t be entering the race to sign Ousmane Dembele on a free transfer this summer, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mirror is reporting that the Premier League and Champions League runners up have decided against getting involved in the battle to sign Dembele after the France international became a free agent last week.

The same article states that Dembele is available to sign on a free transfer after his contract at FC Barcelona expired last week following months of speculation surrounding his situation at Camp Nou.

According to the same story, Liverpool FC have been linked with a move to sign the former Borussia Dortmund forward following Sadio Mane’s transfer to Bayern Munich last month.

But the Daily Mirror claim that the Merseyside outfit aren’t interested in signing the controversial 25-year-old this summer despite Dembele being regularly linked to Liverpool FC.

The media outlet revealed that the Reds have warned Dembele’s representatives against creating false speculation linking their client with a move to the Anfield outfit this summer.

Chelsea FC, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich are thought to be interested in signing Dembele on a free transfer but Liverpool FC won’t compete with the three European giants, according to the report.

Dembele scored one goal and made 13 assists in 21 games in La Liga last term.

FC Barcelona signed Dembele in a €145m deal from Borussia Dortmund in August 2017.

