‘He demands a lot’: Bruno Fernandes opens up on Erik ten Hag at Man United

Bruno Fernandes has revealed that Erik ten Hag “demands a lot” from his players after having started work under the new Manchester United boss over the last few weeks.

The Dutchman has been brought in as Manchester United’s new permanent manager to replace interim boss Ralf Rangnick at Old Trafford and he has been tasked with steering the Red Devils back into the top four next season.

Ten Hag enjoyed a highly successful spell at Ajax before his move to Old Trafford this summer, with the Dutchman having coached the Eredivisie side to three league titles in recent seasons.

Fernandes and his team-mates are now getting used to life under the management of the 52-year-old as the Red Devils look to bounce back from the disappointment of their sixth-placed finish during their trophyless campaign last term.

The Manchester United playmaker has now opened up on what it’s been like for the Manchester United players since having started work under their new manager in recent days.

Fernandes admitted that Ten Hag can be “strict” and “tough” but feels that the Dutchman is the right man to lead Manchester United back up the Premier League table.

Speaking in an interview with Sky Sports, Fernandes said: “He wants his rules, he demands a lot from us and he wants everyone on the same page doing the same things.

“Everyone knows they have to be pushing to the same side and if not, they will be out of the team. That’s a good thing because if you want to be successful as a team you have to be always in the same way.

“He brings discipline but he also gives players the freedom to make choices. He has his own rules we have to follow, but he also wants to give some responsibility to the older ones.

“He’s strict, he’s tough, but at the same time, he’s a nice and easy guy to chat to.

“The main thing is following what he wants because I think he has a straight line that he wants to have with the team and I want to follow that straight line because I think we can be successful that way.

“If everyone understands that we have to follow the rules, follow what the coach demands and what the team demands, everyone will be on the same page, so that’s what will make the team successful.

“I think everyone will be happy at the end of the season if we can do everything he wants us to do.”

Fernandes, 27, scored 10 goals and made six assists in 36 Premier League games for Manchester United last season as they finished sixth in the table.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip