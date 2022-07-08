Fabrizio Romano provides update on Man United link to Lisandro Martinez

Manchester United are planning to “push again” in their bid to sign Lisandro Martinez from Ajax this summer, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils have been strongly linked with a move to bring the Argentine defender to Old Trafford as new manager Erik ten Hag looks for a reunion with the 24-year-old at his new club.

Martinez worked under Ten Hag at Ajax and helped the Dutch club to win back-to-back league titles in the last two seasons.

According to Romano, the defender remains as a “priority target” for Manchester United in this summer’s transfer window as the Red Devils look to bolster their backline.

The Italian journalist, however, also says that Manchester United may still face competition from Arsenal for Martinez’s signature – despite the defender being keen on a reunion with Ten Hag at Old Trafford.

Posting an update on his Twitter account, Italian reporter and transfer insider Romano revealed the latest details regarding Manchester United’s interest in the central defender.

Romano wrote: “Manchester United are planning to push again for Lisandro Martinez, Ten Hag considers him priority target. No intention to give up after opening bid turned down.

“Lisandro, always been ‘tempted’ by reunion with ten Hag – but he never refused Arsenal, still in the race.”

Manchester United have been linked with a handful of new inbound signings this summer but have so far only completed one deal – the signing of full-back Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord.

The Red Devils will likely be hoping to announce some further additions to their squad before they kick off their Premier League campaign with a home clash against Brighton and Hove Albion on the opening weekend of the season.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip