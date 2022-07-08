Manchester United have made a €60m offer to sign Brazilian forward Antony from Ajax – but the Dutch club are holding out for a fee closer to €80m, according to reports.

Website Goal is claiming that the Red Devils have made an initial bid for the 22-year-old attacker as Erik ten Hag looks to reunite with the Brazilian at Old Trafford this summer.

However, the same story says that Ajax are putting up some resistance and are currently demanding €20m more than what Manchester United have offered for the forward so far.

The article claims that Manchester United’s move to sign Antony has “stagnated” because of Ajax’s valuation of the player – despite the forward’s agents trying to convince the Dutch club to lower their asking price.

As for the player himself, he would be keen on a move to the Premier League this summer, but he is aware that negotiations are difficult and a deal may not be agreed, the story says.

Antony’s contract at Ajax is set to run until the summer of 2025 and new boss Alfred Schreuder is hoping that the attacker will remain at the Dutch club beyond this transfer window, the article also says.

The forward was a regular fixture in the Ajax team last season as they won the Dutch league title under Ten Hag, scoring eight goals and making four assists in 23 league games.

The Brazilian joined the Dutch club from Sao Paulo in the 2020 winter transfer window and has scored 23 goals in 79 games for them in all competitions.

He made his senior international debut back in 2021 and has netted two goals in nine games for his country since then.

