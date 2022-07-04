Man United to move to sign Antony if Cristiano Ronaldo leaves - report
Man United will ramp up their interest in Antony if Cristiano Ronaldo leaves the club this summer, says report
Manchester United will step up their efforts to sign Antony from Ajax if Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Old Trafford this summer, according to a report.
The Daily Mirror is reporting that the Red Devils will ramp up their interest in the 22-year-old Brazilian attacker if Ronaldo departs the club ahead of the new season.
Ronaldo’s future has been a talking point over the last few days and according to widespread reports, the 37-year-old has told the club that he wants to leave ahead of Erik ten Hag’s first season in charge.
Manchester United were linked with a swoop for Antony earlier in the summer transfer window but felt they had been “priced out” of a move for the attacker following Ajax’s £70m valuation of the Brazilian, the story says.
However, Ten Hag will put pressure on the Red Devils board to sanction a move for Antony if the club end up losing Ronaldo in the current transfer window, the article claims.
According to the story, Manchester United have already committed more than £120m in transfer fees to sign Frenkie de Jong from FC Barcelona, land Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez and bring in Feyenoord full-back Tyrell Malacia.
The article says that should Ronaldo leave the club, Manchester United would demand some sort of transfer fee, and would also be able to recoup a large amount of cash as a result of getting the forward’s £500,000-per-week wages off their books.
Despite plenty of speculation, Manchester United are yet to make any new signings this summer, with Ten Hag having taken charge of his first pre-season training sessions at Carrington last week.
Elsewhere, Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano has claimed that the Red Devils are set to make Feyenoord full-back Malacia their first signing of the summer this week as they look to finally get their recruitment process up and running.
MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views