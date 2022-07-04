Gossip

Man United to move to sign Antony if Cristiano Ronaldo leaves - report

Man United will ramp up their interest in Antony if Cristiano Ronaldo leaves the club this summer, says report

By Martin Caparrotta
Monday 4 July 2022, 05:00 UK
Cristiano Ronaldo Man United
Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo: MUTV)

Manchester United will step up their efforts to sign Antony from Ajax if Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Old Trafford this summer, according to a report.

The Daily Mirror is reporting that the Red Devils will ramp up their interest in the 22-year-old Brazilian attacker if Ronaldo departs the club ahead of the new season.

Ronaldo’s future has been a talking point over the last few days and according to widespread reports, the 37-year-old has told the club that he wants to leave ahead of Erik ten Hag’s first season in charge.

Manchester United were linked with a swoop for Antony earlier in the summer transfer window but felt they had been “priced out” of a move for the attacker following Ajax’s £70m valuation of the Brazilian, the story says.

However, Ten Hag will put pressure on the Red Devils board to sanction a move for Antony if the club end up losing Ronaldo in the current transfer window, the article claims.

According to the story, Manchester United have already committed more than £120m in transfer fees to sign Frenkie de Jong from FC Barcelona, land Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez and bring in Feyenoord full-back Tyrell Malacia.

The article says that should Ronaldo leave the club, Manchester United would demand some sort of transfer fee, and would also be able to recoup a large amount of cash as a result of getting the forward’s £500,000-per-week wages off their books.

Despite plenty of speculation, Manchester United are yet to make any new signings this summer, with Ten Hag having taken charge of his first pre-season training sessions at Carrington last week.

Elsewhere, Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano has claimed that the Red Devils are set to make Feyenoord full-back Malacia their first signing of the summer this week as they look to finally get their recruitment process up and running.

