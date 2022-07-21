Bruno Fernandes: What I really think about Man United signing Christian Eriksen

Bruno Fernandes has insisted that he was thrilled to see Manchester United complete a deal to sign the “amazing” Christian Eriksen this summer.

The Denmark international has penned a three-year contract with the Red Devils after moving to Old Trafford on a free transfer from Brentford earlier this month.

Eriksen made his return to football with the Bees in the second half of last season on a six-month deal after he suffered a cardiac arrest at last summer’s Euro 2020 tournament.

The 30-year-old will now be looking to help Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United side to challenge for a top-four finish in the Premier League next season as the Red Devils aim to bounce back from the disappointment of their sixth-placed finish last term.

Portugal star Fernandes has now offered his thoughts on Manchester United’s decision to sign Eriksen this summer, despite the Dane playing in a similar position to the Red Devils playmaker.

“Obviously I always learn from players who play similar positions as me,” Fernandes said when asked about Eriksen’s arrival. “I think Christian has been an amazing player in the past and even last season, when he played for Brentford, he was amazing for them.

“He’s such a good quality player for us and I’m looking forward to playing alongside him.

“I think the best players make you play better, make you improve, so I’m looking forward to learning from him and to helping him in any way I can.”

Eriksen has scored 38 goals in 115 games for Denmark since having made his senior international debut back in 2010.

Manchester United have so far brought in Eriksen, Tyrell Malacia and Lisandro Martinez in the current window, with the Red Devils also being linked with a number of other potential signings.

The Red Devils will play their first Premier League game under new boss Ten Hag when they host Brighton at Old Trafford on the opening weekend of the campaign.

