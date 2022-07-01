Bruno Fernandes sends message to Man United supporters about Cristiano Ronaldo

Bruno Fernandes has insisted that he is expecting Cristiano Ronaldo to remain as a Manchester United player for next season.

Ronaldo’s situation at Old Trafford has become something of a talking point over the last few months following Manchester United’s below-par campaign last season in which they finished sixth and without a trophy.

The Portugal forward was still one of Manchester United’s key players in front of goal last term as he hit 18 goals and made three assists in the Premier League but was unable to help his side secure Champions League qualification for next season.

Erik ten Hag is set to welcome back another group of his first-team players to Carrington next week as the new Red Devils boss begins his preparations for his first season in charge of the club.

Now, Red Devils playmaker Fernandes has revealed that he is expecting to see Ronaldo when he reports for pre-season training at Manchester United’s training base on Monday, insisting that he thinks that the former Real Madrid star will not be leaving the club this summer.

Speaking in an interview with Record, Fernandes said: “I spoke to him a few weeks ago – we’re both on vacation, no one bothers friends on vacation.

“I hope to meet him on [4 July] to train there [at Manchester United], I’m not expecting more than that.

“There is nothing more than that, but each one takes care of their future. I don’t believe that the club is willing to lose a player of the value of Cristiano.”

Manchester United will play their first Premier League game under new boss Ten Hag when they host Brighton and Hove Albion at Old Trafford on 7 August. They will then travel to face Brentford six days later.

