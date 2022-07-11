Manchester United “remain convinced” that Christian Eriksen will choose to sign for the Red Devils this summer despite suggestions that Brentford are still in the running for his signature, according to reports.

ESPN is claiming that the Red Devils are confident that they will be able to convince the playmaker to sign for Erik ten Hag’s side as they look to add to their attacking midfield options following the exits of the likes of Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard.

The same story says that Eriksen, 30, has verbally agreed a three-year contract with Manchester United but was not part of the Red Devils side who departed for their pre-season tour on Friday.

According to the article, Brentford have not given up hope that Eriksen could opt to stay with them for next season, but the Denmark international’s mind is made up over a switch to Manchester United.

The article says that Eriksen is schedule do undergo his medical with the Red Devils and could still link up with Ten Hag’s squad for their pre-season tour in the coming days.

Eriksen has scored 38 goals in 115 games for Denmark and played in England at Tottenham Hotspur from 2013 to 2020 after having joined Spurs from Dutch side Ajax.

He scored eight goals in 60 games for Inter Milan in one-and-a-half seasons and helped them to win the Serie A title under Antonio Conte in 2020-21.

Meanwhile, the same story credits Manchester United with an interest in signing young RB Leipzig striker Brian Brobbey – but that doesn’t mean that the club’s stance on Cristiano Ronaldo’s future has softened.

Ronaldo has been strongly linked with a transfer away from Old Trafford in recent days but it remains to be seen whether the Red Devils will let the Portugal international leave or not.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip