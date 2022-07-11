Gossip

Man United 'convinced' Christian Eriksen will choose to sign for them - report

Man United remain convinced that Christian Eriksen will choose to join them this summer, says report

Martin Caparrotta
By Martin Caparrotta
Monday 11 July 2022, 04:45 UK
Christian Eriksen
Christian Eriksen (Photo: Marco Iacobucci / depositphotos.com)

Manchester United “remain convinced” that Christian Eriksen will choose to sign for the Red Devils this summer despite suggestions that Brentford are still in the running for his signature, according to reports.

ESPN is claiming that the Red Devils are confident that they will be able to convince the playmaker to sign for Erik ten Hag’s side as they look to add to their attacking midfield options following the exits of the likes of Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard.

The same story says that Eriksen, 30, has verbally agreed a three-year contract with Manchester United but was not part of the Red Devils side who departed for their pre-season tour on Friday.

According to the article, Brentford have not given up hope that Eriksen could opt to stay with them for next season, but the Denmark international’s mind is made up over a switch to Manchester United.

The article says that Eriksen is schedule do undergo his medical with the Red Devils and could still link up with Ten Hag’s squad for their pre-season tour in the coming days.

Eriksen has scored 38 goals in 115 games for Denmark and played in England at Tottenham Hotspur from 2013 to 2020 after having joined Spurs from Dutch side Ajax.

He scored eight goals in 60 games for Inter Milan in one-and-a-half seasons and helped them to win the Serie A title under Antonio Conte in 2020-21.

Meanwhile, the same story credits Manchester United with an interest in signing young RB Leipzig striker Brian Brobbey – but that doesn’t mean that the club’s stance on Cristiano Ronaldo’s future has softened.

Ronaldo has been strongly linked with a transfer away from Old Trafford in recent days but it remains to be seen whether the Red Devils will let the Portugal international leave or not.

Thomas Tuchel
William Gallas predicts where Chelsea FC and Man United will finish next season
Erik ten Hag
Paul Merson predicts where Man United are going to finish next season
Gossip
Nathan Ake
Fabrizio Romano: Chelsea FC have 'full agreement' on personal terms with Nathan Ake
Gossip
Raheem Sterling
Fabrizio Romano: Chelsea FC 'closing in' on signing of Raheem Sterling from Man City
Gossip
Mikel Arteta
Arsenal hope to beat Newcastle to Lyon midfielder Lucas Paqueta - report
