Christian Eriksen: What I really think about Erik ten Hag at Man United

Christian Eriksen has revealed that getting the chance to work under Erik ten Hag at Manchester United was one of the major factors in his decision to sign for the Red Devils this summer.

The Danish playmaker was confirmed as the Red Devils’ second signing of the summer on Friday after he opted to leave Brentford and join Manchester United as a free agent.

Eriksen has signed a three-year contract with the Red Devils to keep him at Old Trafford until the summer of 2025 as he looks to continue his career in the Premier League.

The 30-year-old has now revealed that seeing Ten Hag’s recent success at Ajax helped to convince him that a move to Old Trafford to work under the Dutchman was the right decision for him.

Speaking in an interview with Manchester United’s website, Eriksen said: “I have seen Erik’s work at Ajax and know the level of detail and preparation that he and his staff put into every day.

“It is clear that he is a fantastic coach. Having spoken with him and learned more about his vision and the way he wants the team to play, I am even more excited for the future.

“I still have major ambitions in the game, there is a huge amount that I know I can achieve, and this is the perfect place to continue my journey.”

He added: “Manchester United is a special club, and I cannot wait to get started. I have had the privilege of playing at Old Trafford many times but to do it in the red shirt of United will be an amazing feeling.”

Eriksen became Manchester United’s second signing of the summer after their deal to land Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord was confirmed earlier in the month.

Last season, Eriksen scored one goal and made four assists in 11 games in the Premier League for Brentford during his six-month loan spell with the London club.

Eriksen – who returned to football after having an Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) fitted following his cardiac arrest at Euro 2020 last summer – could make his Premier League debut for Manchester United when the Red Devils take on Brighton and Hove Albion on the opening weekend of the campaign at Old Trafford.

