Gary Neville has taken to social media to urge Manchester United to resolve Cristiano Ronaldo’s future as quickly as possible to avoid the saga overshadowing Erik ten Hag’s start at Old Trafford.

Ronaldo’s situation has become a constant talking point over the last few days after it emerged that the 37-year-old would like to leave Old Trafford if a suitable offer arrives this summer.

The Portugal international was not present as a number of first-team players reported to Carrington for pre-season training on Monday and it is not yet clear when he will return to link up with Ten Hag’s squad.

Ronaldo has been touted as a possible target for Premier League rivals Chelsea FC in recent days, although it remains to be seen whether there is any truth to those rumours or not.

Now, former Manchester United defender Neville has taken to social media to urge the Red Devils hierarchy to sort the situation regarding Ronaldo out as quickly as possible and prevent it from spilling into a long-running transfer saga this summer.

Posting on his personal Twitter account, Neville said: “The only important factor with the Ronaldo situation is that it’s dealt with decisively and quickly.

“This can’t be a saga that takes the focus away from Erik ten Hag bedding in period for the next two months.”

Ronaldo reportedly missed a second day of Manchester United training on Tuesday after citing “family reasons”. The Athletic claim that it is still unclear when or if the 37-year-old forward will return to the club.

Manchester United will begin their Premier League campaign with a home clash against Brighton and Hove Albion on the opening weekend of the season and the club will likely be keen for Ronaldo’s situation to be resolved well before then.

