Sky Sports reporter provides update on Cristiano Ronaldo situation at Man United

Cristiano Ronaldo is seeking a move away from Manchester United this summer partly because of the club’s lack of transfer activity, according to Sky Sports News reporter Dharmesh Sheth.

The Portugal international’s future at Old Trafford has become a talking point in recent days after widespread reports claimed that the 37-year-old is keen on a move away from the Premier League club just a year after returning from Juventus.

Manchester United are currently preparing for life under new manager Erik ten Hag as the Dutch head coach looks to steer the Red Devils back into the Champions League following their disappointing sixth-placed finish last term.

The Red Devils will have to make do with Europa League football next season and that is thought to be one of the reasons Ronaldo may be seeking a transfer away from Old Trafford, according to Sheth.

The Sky Sports News reporter also says that Manchester United’s lack of activity in the summer transfer window so far may also be a contributing factor to Ronaldo’s desire for a change of scene.

Speaking before Manchester United confirmed their first signing of the summer with the acquisition of Tyrell Malacia, Sheth said on the Sky Sports Transfer Talk podcast: “What is clear is that Ronaldo wants to leave. He desires to play in the Champions League for the 20th successive season.

“One of the motivations is also Manchester United’s lack of transfers. It’s bothering him as well. Ronaldo wants Manchester United to sell him if they receive a suitable offer.”

Sheth continued: “The timing of this is very interesting. It’s just a few days before Man United go on their pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia. It would also suggest to me that [agent] Jorge Mendes maybe has offers or interest in the player.

“If you go back a month ago, Man United weren’t in the Champions League. A month later, that obviously hasn’t changed. Were there no offers a month ago and suddenly Mendes is getting a few bites from a few clubs? Mendes met with Chelsea owner Todd Boehly last month and there’s talk of interest from Napoli.”

Ronaldo was one of Manchester United’s key players in front of goal last season, with the former Real Madrid star netting 18 goals and making three assists in 30 Premier League appearances.

Manchester United will take on Liverpool FC in one of their first pre-season friendlies at the Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok on 12 July.

