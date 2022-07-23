Erik ten Hag has a clear message for Donny van de Beek at Man United

Erik ten Hag has told Donny van de Beek that he must “prove himself” to be worthy of a spot in his Manchester United team for next season.

The Netherlands international joined the Red Devils from Ajax in the summer of 2020 but struggled to have much of an impact at Old Trafford following the switch.

His lack of playing time at Manchester United resulted in him being shipped out on loan to Everton in a six-month deal back in January, and the midfielder scored one goal in seven Premier League games to help the Toffees escape relegation.

Van de Beek had failed to start a single Premier League game for the Red Devils last season before his switch to Goodison Park, and the Dutchman is now back at Manchester United as he bids to win over new boss Ten Hag ahead of the new campaign.

Ten Hag will be well aware of Van de Beek’s qualities after having coached him during their time at Ajax. The midfielder was part of the team that won the Dutch title back in 2018-19 – a campaign in which he scored 17 goals in 57 games in all competitions.

However, the new Manchester United boss has refused to give a firm update on Van de Beek’s future, insisting that it is up to the player himself to convince him that he is up to the task at Old Trafford.

Speaking in an interview quoted by The Athletic, Ten Hag said of Van de Beek: “It’s the same for every player, he has to do it by himself.

“Me as a manager and the coaching staff around him can do everything to set the right conditions so he can perform but in the end the player has to do it by himself.

“They have to take responsibility for their performance. Donny has the capabilities, I have seen it, but he has to prove himself.”

Van de Beek has scored three goals in 19 games for the Netherlands since having made his senior international debut back in 2017.

