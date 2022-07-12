Erik ten Hag has insisted that Cristiano Ronaldo is not for sale this summer despite the widespread claims that the forward wants to leave Manchester United.

Ronaldo’s future at Old Trafford has been the subject of plenty of speculation in recent days after it was claimed in widespread reports that the 37-year-old is seeking a move away from the club.

The Portugal forward has not joined up with the Manchester United squad for their pre-season tour as of yet but this is due to “personal issues” and has nothing to do with the uncertainty about his future, according to Ten Hag.

Reports in recent days suggested that Ronaldo had asked to leave Old Trafford should a suitable offer come in for the former Real Madrid star.

However, new Manchester United boss Ten Hag has now insisted that the Red Devils have no plans to cash-in on the forward and the Dutchman insisted that he is looking forward to working with Ronaldo at Old Trafford next season.

Asked about Ronaldo’s future at the club, Ten Hag said this week: “He is not with us due to personal issues. We are planning with Cristiano Ronaldo for this season. That is it.

“I am looking forward to working with him. Cristiano is not for sale. He is in our plans. We want success together.”

Ronaldo scored 18 goals and made three assists in 30 Premier League games for the Red Devils last season following his return to Old Trafford from Juventus, but that wasn’t enough to prevent his side from slumping to a sixth-placed finish and a trophyless campaign under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick.

Ten Hag also confirmed that defender Harry Maguire would continue as the club’s skipper despite the England international’s struggles with form last term.

“Harry Maguire will be captain,” he said. “He has been captain for more than a year. He has achieved a lot of success. I have no doubts about this issue.”

Manchester United will continue their pre-season tour on Friday with a friendly clash against Melbourne Victory.

