Erik ten Hag replies when asked if Man United are trying to sign Frenkie De Jong

Erik ten Hag has remained coy when quizzed about the speculation linking Manchester United with a swoop to sign Frenkie De Jong from FC Barcelona this summer.

The Red Devils have been heavily linked with a move to sign the Netherlands international as Ten Hag looks to prepare his squad for his first season in charge at Old Trafford.

However, despite weeks of speculation in the media, there is yet to be any official word about whether De Jong will be moving to Old Trafford or not ahead of next season.

Manchester United continue to be linked with a swoop for the 25-year-old but it remains to be seen whether they will be able to get a deal over the line, and so far the Red Devils have only been able to bring in full-back Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord.

New Red Devils boss Ten Hag was quizzed directly about the speculation linking Manchester United with a move for De Jong but refused to give much away.

“I never talk about players who are not under contract at Manchester United, players from different clubs,” said Ten Hag when asked specifically about the prospect of De Jong moving to Old Trafford. “So I cannot tell you anything about this issue.”

Ten Hag did, however, confirm that Manchester United are still on the lookout for further reinforcements, especially in the attacking positions.

He continued: “At my first press conference, I said already that definitely we are searching for players in the midfield and I think that we have a need.

“But also, in offence, we are still looking for players. We want to have the right players. We have a really good squad. We are working to develop our way of playing. If the opportunity is there [to sign players], then we will strike.”

Manchester United will kick off their Premier League campaign under Ten Hag when they take on Brighton and Hove Albion at Old Trafford on the opening weekend of the season.

