‘The fans will admire him’: Erik ten Hag comments on latest Man United signing

Erik ten Hag has described Lisandro Martinez as a “warrior” and believes it won’t take him long to win over the Manchester United fans next season.

Martinez has become Manchester United’s third signing of the summer transfer window after the Red Devils agreed a deal – announced on Sunday – to sign the Argentine defender from Ten Hag’s former club Ajax.

The 24-year-old follows Tyrell Malacia and Christian Eriksen to Old Trafford as Ten Hag aims to put together a team he feels will be capable of challenging for a top-four finish in the Premier League next season.

Martinez worked under Ten Hag at Ajax and helped the Dutch club to win back-to-back league titles over the last two seasons, with the Argentina international having scored six goals in 120 games in the last three campaigns for the club.

Ten Hag has revealed his delight at seeing Manchester United complete a deal for the defender and he is expecting him to be a big hit amongst the Old Trafford faithful.

Asked about the signing of Martinez, Ten Hag replied: “He’s a warrior and I think the fans will admire him. He has an attitude, fighting spirit. He brings aggressiveness in the game, in a good way. I think we need that. But also, he’s also skilful and he can deal with the ball and he’s left-footed.”

He added: “I think the Premier League is high intensity, lots of challenges. We need such players. I know from South Americans… I call it grinta. Controlled, aggressive. You need that in your game and with him we have such a player.”

Martinez could make his Premier League debut for Manchester United when the Red Devils take on Brighton and Hove Albion at Old Trafford in their opening game of the campaign.

The Red Devils are set to take on Aston Villa in their next pre-season friendly game on Saturday.

