Erik ten Hag sends message to Man United fans about further signings

Erik ten Hag has admitted that it is “vital” that Manchester United make further signings before the summer transfer window closes.

The Red Devils are currently gearing up for their first season under the Dutch head coach and have so far brought in Tyrell Malacia, Christian Eriksen and Lisandro Martinez to bolster their squad.

Unsurprisingly though, Manchester United continue to be linked with a number of other potential new signings this summer as Ten Hag prepares for his first campaign in charge.

FC Barcelona midfielder Frenkie De Jong has been relentlessly linked with a switch to Old Trafford, and the Red Devils are also likely to be keeping tabs on a number of other potential new signings.

Ten Hag has now provided an update on Manchester United’s search for new signings, insisting that while he is pleased by the business that’s been done by the club so far, the Red Devils are still in need of further reinforcements.

Speaking in an interview quoted by The Athletic, Ten Hag said: “We sign Eriksen for the midfield, we are really happy with that. I am really happy with the performance of the midfield and offence at this moment.

“But I also know this season, a lot of games, World Cup, so we need more options, we have a good team, we need a good squad to get the right results at the end of the season.”

Asked whether he thinks Manchester United are currently short of options in attack, Ten Hag replied: “That is a reason, but also the number of games. You need more options in offence.

“I think it’s vital if you want to get success, the season is really long. But we also have still time to fill that in.”

Manchester United have let a number of first-team players leave the club this summer, including the likes of Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic, Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard.

However, the club cannot offer prospective new signings the chance to play in the Champions League next season after they were forced to settle for a spot in the Europa League due to their sixth-placed finish last term.

