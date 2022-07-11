Erik ten Hag tells Man United fans what to expect from his team

Erik ten Hag has told Manchester United fans to expect to see a “proactive” style of football from the Red Devils under the Dutch coach next season.

The Dutchman is currently preparing for his first season in charge at Old Trafford after having been brought in as the permanent successor to Ralf Rangnick earlier in the year.

Ten Hag’s main goal for next term will be to steer Manchester United back into contention for a top-four finish after they missed out on a spot in the Champions League when they finished sixth last term.

Manchester United have been linked with a host of potential signings this summer but have so far only completed a deal to bring in full-back Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord.

Ten Hag will likely be keen to further bolster his squad in the coming weeks before Manchester United kick off their Premier League campaign with a home clash against Brighton on the opening weekend of the season.

The Dutchman earned plenty of admirers for the way he set up his Ajax side prior to his move to Old Trafford, with Ten Hag having led them to back to back league titles in recent seasons.

Now, the new Manchester United boss has lifted the lid on what Red Devils fans can expect to see from his team next season as they get to work under their new manager.

Speaking to Manchester United’s official website about his footballing philosophy, Ten Hag said: “We want to play a proactive style of football – on the ball and off the ball.

“That is, trying to do that has to be our intentions and it’s now, firstly, the coaches bring it over to the team that we are, in every situation, proactive.

“We are brave and willing to have the ball, to give each other options. But also off the ball, to get the pressing style is what we’re working for together.”

Ten Hag also said that he had already been feeling the support of the Manchester United faithful since his move to Old Trafford. He added: “Yeah, I do feel they are really committed to this club, waiting for good times and they are really supportive of Manchester United. It’s good to see that and it motivates me even more.”

Manchester United – who have not won the Premier League title since their final triumph under Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013 – will face Brighton, Brentford and Liverpool FC in their first three top-flight games under Ten Hag.

