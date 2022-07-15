Manchester United are “closing in” on the signing of defender Lisandro Martinez from Ajax, according to Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano.

Romano has been keeping his followers on social media updated on Manchester United’s reported interest in the Argentina international this week as the 24-year-old continues to be linked with a move to Old Trafford.

Italian reporter Romano has now taken to his personal Twitter account to provide a fresh update on the rumours as the defender seemingly edges closer to a move to the Premier League club.

Romano says that Martinez has “made his choice” and settled on a move to Manchester United and that the Red Devils are now on the verge of striking a deal with Ajax for the transfer of the player.

Posting on Thursday morning, the Italian journalist also said that there were further talks between the two clubs scheduled for later in the day as Manchester United search for their second signing of the summer transfer window.

Writing on his personal Twitter account, Romano said: “Manchester United are closing on Lisandro Martinez deal: new round of talks scheduled today with Ajax to reach full agreement for €50m plus add-ons, after the meeting in Amsterdam. Payment terms, one of the final steps.

“Lisandro made his choice: Manchester United.”

Martinez, who helped Erik ten Hag’s Ajax side win back-to-back Dutch league titles in the last two seasons, would become Manchester United’s second signing of the transfer window following the arrival of full-back Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord this month.

Arsenal have also been credited with an interest in Martinez but are now said to be looking elsewhere after Manchester United appeared to move ahead in the race for the Argentina international.

