Cristiano Ronaldo has told Manchester United he wants to leave the club this summer, citing a lack of ambition from the Red Devils, according to Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano.

Ronaldo was one of the Red Devils’ key players last season and he scored 18 goals in 30 games for his side in the Premier League following his switch from Juventus last year.

However, the campaign ultimately ended up in disappointment for the club as Manchester United slumped to a sixth-placed finish in the table and missed out on any silverware.

Manchester United have yet to make any new signings this summer despite being linked with a host of inbound transfers ahead of Erik ten Hag’s first season in charge.

Now, according to reporter Romano, Manchester United’s slow start to the summer transfer window may have an impact on Ronaldo’s future at Old Trafford.

Romano claims that Ronaldo has already informed the club that he is seeking a move away from Old Trafford this summer as the 37-year-old looks for a side with more “ambition”.

Despite Ronaldo’s decision, the Red Devils are still hopeful that they’ll be able to keep hold of him – and the player has no agreement with any other club as things stand, Romano added.

Posting on his personal Twitter account on Saturday evening, Romano said: “Cristiano Ronaldo told Man United he wants to leave this summer as he wants to see more ambition. Man United are still hopeful of keeping him, but aware of decision.

“Cristiano has no agreement with any other club. [Agent Jorge] Mendes explored options for weeks and will continue.”

New Manchester United boss Ten Hag has been tasked with steering the Red Devils back into the top four next season as he looks to have an immediate impact at Old Trafford.

The Dutch head coach will take charge of his first Premier League game as Manchester United boss when his side host Brighton in 7 August.

