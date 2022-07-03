Gossip

Fabrizio Romano: Cristiano Ronaldo has told Man United he wants to leave this summer

Cristiano Ronaldo has told Man United that he wants to leave the club this summer, according to reporter Fabrizio Romano

Martin Caparrotta
By Martin Caparrotta
Monday 4 July 2022, 00:00 UK
Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo: Maciej Rogowski / depositphotos.com)

Cristiano Ronaldo has told Manchester United he wants to leave the club this summer, citing a lack of ambition from the Red Devils, according to Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano.

Ronaldo was one of the Red Devils’ key players last season and he scored 18 goals in 30 games for his side in the Premier League following his switch from Juventus last year.

However, the campaign ultimately ended up in disappointment for the club as Manchester United slumped to a sixth-placed finish in the table and missed out on any silverware.

Manchester United have yet to make any new signings this summer despite being linked with a host of inbound transfers ahead of Erik ten Hag’s first season in charge.

Now, according to reporter Romano, Manchester United’s slow start to the summer transfer window may have an impact on Ronaldo’s future at Old Trafford.

Romano claims that Ronaldo has already informed the club that he is seeking a move away from Old Trafford this summer as the 37-year-old looks for a side with more “ambition”.

Despite Ronaldo’s decision, the Red Devils are still hopeful that they’ll be able to keep hold of him – and the player has no agreement with any other club as things stand, Romano added.

Posting on his personal Twitter account on Saturday evening, Romano said: “Cristiano Ronaldo told Man United he wants to leave this summer as he wants to see more ambition. Man United are still hopeful of keeping him, but aware of decision.

“Cristiano has no agreement with any other club. [Agent Jorge] Mendes explored options for weeks and will continue.”

Romano Ronaldo Man United

New Manchester United boss Ten Hag has been tasked with steering the Red Devils back into the top four next season as he looks to have an immediate impact at Old Trafford.

The Dutch head coach will take charge of his first Premier League game as Manchester United boss when his side host Brighton in 7 August.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Gossip
Raheem Sterling
Fabrizio Romano: Chelsea FC set for 'direct contact' to close deal to sign Raheem Sterling
Gossip
Paul Merson
Paul Merson claims Tottenham Hotspur have made the signing of the summer so far
Gossip
Youri Tielemans
Journalist: Arsenal have agreed terms with Youri Tielemans but no official bid yet
Gossip
Fabrizio Romano
Fabrizio Romano: Man United to complete deal to sign Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord
Gossip
Ousmane Dembele
Liverpool FC reveal stance on signing Ousmane Dembele - report
Related Articles

Home »
Related Articles

Gossip
Raheem Sterling
Fabrizio Romano: Chelsea FC set for 'direct contact' to close deal to sign Raheem Sterling
Gossip
Paul Merson
Paul Merson claims Tottenham Hotspur have made the signing of the summer so far
Gossip
Youri Tielemans
Journalist: Arsenal have agreed terms with Youri Tielemans but no official bid yet
Gossip
Fabrizio Romano
Fabrizio Romano: Man United to complete deal to sign Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord
Gossip
Ousmane Dembele
Liverpool FC reveal stance on signing Ousmane Dembele - report
Slideshow
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature