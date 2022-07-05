Erik ten Hag has called on Manchester United to be “fast” in their swoop to sign Lisandro Martinez from Ajax this summer, according to Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils have been credited with an interest in the Argentine defender as Ten Hag looks to reunite with the 24-year-old at Old Trafford ahead of next season.

Arsenal have also been named as one of the interested parties in Martinez’s signature as the Gunners ponder adding to their back-line before the start of the new campaign.

According to Italian reporter Romano, Ten Hag has made it clear to the Manchester United board that Martinez is one of his preferred targets to bolster his defence this summer and that the new Red Devils boss has made it clear that he wants the club to bring in the defender following deals for Christian Eriksen and Tyrell Malacia.

The journalist also says that Arsenal remain interested in a deal for Martinez and the Gunners are “still working” on a potential deal to bring him to The Emirates and beat Manchester United to his signature.

Posting on his personal Twitter account, reporter Romano said: |Erik ten Hag wants Manchester United to be fast on Lisandro Martinez deal. The player is pushing to leave Ajax, he’s been very clear – Ten Hag wants Lisandro after Malacia and Eriksen.

“Arsenal are still there, working on Lisandro deal – Ten Hag wants him strongly.”

Manchester United will kick off the new Premier League season with a home clash against Brighton and Hove Albion on the opening weekend of the campaign.

The Red Devils squad will be heading off for their pre-season tour on Friday, and Ten Hag will likely be keen for the club to complete their transfer business as quickly as possible.

