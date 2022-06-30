Gossip

Fabrizio Romano: Man United and FC Barcelona 'clear' on final fee for Frenkie De Jong

Man United and FC Barcelona are edging closer to agreeing a deal for Frenkie De Jong to move to Old Trafford, says Fabrizio Romano

Martin Caparrotta
By Martin Caparrotta
Friday 1 July 2022, 00:00 UK
Frenkie De Jong
Frenkie De Jong (Photo: Vlad Moskovenko / depositphotos.com)

Manchester United and FC Barcelona have agreed that the final fee for Frenkie De Jong will be €85m as the two clubs continue to negotiate over the proposed transfer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Italian journalist took to social media to post another update for his followers regarding the reports linking De Jong with a transfer to Old Trafford.

The 25-year-old midfielder has emerged as one of Manchester United’s prime targets for the summer transfer window and De Jong has been constantly linked with a move to Old Trafford since Erik ten Hag was appointed as the club’s new manager.

Despite the widespread media speculation, however, there is yet to be any official word from either clubs about a possible deal for the midfielder to move to Old Trafford.

Romano, however, claims that talks between the two clubs are progressing well, and that FC Barcelona and Manchester United are now both in agreement that the total fee for the Netherlands international will be €85m, with the discussions now focusing on the structuring of the deal.

The Italian reporter says that €65m of the fee will be “guaranteed” with the remaining €20m set to be included as add-ons, in a structure yet to be decided upon. Personal terms with the player will be discussed after a fee has been agreed, Romano added.

Posting on his personal Twitter account, Romano said: “Manchester United and Barcelona have both clear that the final value of Frenkie de Jong deal will be €85m package. Discussions ongoing on the €20m add-ons structure, so it takes time – guaranteed fee is €65m.

“Personal terms to be discussed with Frenkie right after.”

Romano De Jong Man United News

Romano’s latest update on De Jong comes after Sky Sports reported that Manchester United and FC Barcelona have reached a “broad agreement” on a transfer fee for De Jong.

Despite plenty of media speculation, Manchester United are yet to announce any new signings this summer as they prepare for Ten Hag’s first campaign in charge.

Paul Merson
Paul Merson makes prediction about where Arsenal will finish next season
Gossip
Frenkie De Jong
Man United reach 'broad agreement' on fee to sign Frenkie De Jong - report
Gossip
Thomas Tuchel
Chelsea FC close to signing Brazilian playmaker Raphinha in £55m deal - report
Gossip
Fabrizio Romano
Fabrizio Romano: Arsenal and FC Barcelona will 'try until the end' to sign Raphinha
Gossip
Thomas Tuchel
Chelsea FC could sign up to three players from Man City this summer – report
