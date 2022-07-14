Fabrizio Romano updates Man United fans on Frenkie De Jong link

Frenkie De Jong’s proposed transfer to Manchester United is now “stalling” after the midfielder’s agents informed FC Barcelona that he still has no intention of leaving the club this summer, according to Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano.

In what looks set to become one of the sagas of the off-season, the Red Devils have been strongly linked with a move for the former Ajax midfielder since the start of the summer transfer window but Manchester United have thus far not been able to get a deal over the line.

De Jong has remained coy when asked about his future during the summer window, and has insisted that he is happy at FC Barcelona despite the speculation linking him with a move to Old Trafford.

Now, according to Romano, the player’s representatives have moved to alert FC Barcelona that their client is not seeking a move away from Camp Nou this summer and that De Jong is not prepared to consider taking a salary reduction as part of any deal.

The Italian journalist now says that Manchester United have also been informed about the situation and that the deal to bring De Jong to Old Trafford is now considered to be “stalling”.

Posting on his personal Twitter account, Romano said: “Frenkie De Jong’s agents Ali Dursun and Hasan Cetinkaya have informed Barcelona that Frenkie has still no intention to leave – also that Frenkie and agents are not accepting any salary reduction, or talks related to that.

“Man United are also informed – deal now stalling.”

Erik ten Hag is believed to be keen on linking up with De Jong at Old Trafford as he looks to reunite with the midfielder after having coached him at Ajax previously.

The 25-year-old joined the Spanish club from Ajax back in 2019 and has been one of the La Liga side’s most prominent players in midfield since then, notching up 140 appearances and scoring 13 goals.

