Fabrizio Romano updates Man United fans on Frenkie De Jong situation

Manchester United and FC Barcelona remain in discussions about the structure of a deal for the transfer of Frenkie De Jong, according to Fabrizio Romano.

De Jong’s link to Old Trafford appears to be slowly developing into one of the transfer sagas of the summer window as the 25-year-old continues to be linked with a move to the Premier League.

Despite widespread reports suggesting that Manchester United have been making steady progress in talks to land the Netherlands international, Romano says that the two clubs are still yet to reach an agreement on how payments would be structured in the proposed deal.

According to the Italian journalist, Manchester United have agreed the fixed part of the deal – believed to be about €65m – and now it’s up to the Premier League club to decide on how the remaining €20m in add-ons is to be structured.

However, the two clubs have been making little progress over the last 10 days or so and there is not any fresh news to report, Romano says.

As for the player himself, De Jong has made it clear in both “private and public” that he would prefer to stay at FC Barcelona this summer because he loves the club.

Speaking on his Here We Go podcast this week, Romano provided a detailed update on Manchester United’s link to De Jong, saying: “For Frenkie De Jong, the situation is peculiar. It’s not easy to understand from a public point of view.

“Manchester United and Barcelona reached an agreement on the fixed part of the deal – €65m – since 10 days ago. They haven’t agreed the add-ons yet, which will be around €20m. The total deal will be €85m.

“There is still no agreement about the structure. It’s a lot of money and a big part of the deal. They need time to settle on the structure. There are ongoing discussions about the structure.

“At the moment, Manchester United have discussed the personal terms with De Jong and they don’t have any agreement with De Jong or his agents. It’s important because Frenkie has always stated in private and in public that he wants to stay at Barcelona because he loves Barcelona.”

Manchester United – who finished sixth and without a trophy last season – will take on Brighton and Hove Albion in Erik ten Hag’s first Premier League game in charge on the opening weekend of the new campaign.

