Sky Sports reporter provides latest update on Man United link to Frenkie De Jong

Manchester United remain confident of being able to complete a deal to sign Frenkie De Jong from FC Barcelona this summer, according to Sky Sports News reporter Dharmesh Sheth.

The Red Devils have been relentlessly linked with a move to sign the Netherlands international in recent weeks as Erik ten Hag looks to bolster his squad ahead of the start of his first season in charge.

De Jong, 25, previously worked under Ten Hag during their time at Ajax and the new Manchester United head coach is thought to be keen to bring the midfielder in ahead of the new campaign.

However, despite plenty of media speculation, Manchester United have still not been able to confirm a deal to bring De Jong to Old Trafford as the Red Devils reportedly continue to hold talks with FC Barcelona over the proposed transfer.

According to Sky Sports reporter Sheth, Manchester United have been continuing to hold “positive dialogue” with FC Barcelona over a deal for the former Ajax midfielder.

Sheth also says that Manchester United are “very relaxed” about the situation and feel confident that they will be able to get a deal over the line before the close of the summer transfer window.

Speaking on the Sky Sports Transfer Talk podcast, Sheth said of the rumours linking De Jong to Manchester United: “We’re told positive dialogue continues with Barcelona. That’s despite Barcelona president’s comments that he has no intention of allowing De Jong to leave the club and saying De Jong is happy. Man United might look at that as Joan Laporta’s way of hurrying them up or trying to do things on Barcelona’s terms.

“As far as I’m aware, Man United are very relaxed about the situation. They’re comfortable with the broad agreement they have with Barcelona which is for an initial payment of 65m euros plus performance related add-ons. They’re positive a deal will be done.

Manchester United completed their first signing of the summer on Tuesday when they announced a deal to land full-back Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord on a four-year contract until June 2026, with the option of a further year.

The 22-year-old is reported to have cost the Red Devils in the region of €15m (£13m) with a further €2m (£1.7m) in add-ons.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip